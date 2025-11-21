Jusqu'au 21/11/2025 - Cars Région

Ce vendredi 21 novembre, sur la ligne T66, le depart à 10h15 de Villard de Lans en direction de Lans en Vercors ne dessirvira pas les arrêts "Les Dollys", "La Truite" et "Les Vernes" et "Thorenas" et l'arrêt "Les Franques" desservi au niveau du rond-point.

Des retards sont également à prévoir.