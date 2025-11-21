itinisère

Date d'impression : 21/11/2025

Infos transport en commun : L.T66 : arrêts non desservis et retards

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 21/11/2025 - Cars Région

Ce vendredi 21 novembre, sur la ligne T66, le depart à 10h15 de Villard de Lans en direction de Lans en Vercors ne dessirvira pas les arrêts  "Les Dollys", "La Truite" et "Les Vernes" et  "Thorenas" et l'arrêt "Les Franques" desservi au niveau du rond-point.
Des retards sont également à prévoir.

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car T66 VILLARD DE LANS-MEAUDRE-AUTRANS-LANS Cars Région

    vers LANS EN VERCORS
    • LES DOLLYS AUTRANS MEAUDRE EN VERCORS
    • THORENAS AUTRANS MEAUDRE EN VERCORS
    • LES VERNES AUTRANS MEAUDRE EN VERCORS
    • LES FRANQUES AUTRANS MEAUDRE EN VERCORS
    vers VILLARD DE LANS
    • LES FRANQUES AUTRANS MEAUDRE EN VERCORS
    • LES VERNES AUTRANS MEAUDRE EN VERCORS
    • THORENAS AUTRANS MEAUDRE EN VERCORS
    • LES DOLLYS AUTRANS MEAUDRE EN VERCORS
