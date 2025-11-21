Infos transport en commun : L.T66 : arrêts non desservis et retards
Perturbation
Ce vendredi 21 novembre, sur la ligne T66, le depart à 10h15 de Villard de Lans en direction de Lans en Vercors ne dessirvira pas les arrêts "Les Dollys", "La Truite" et "Les Vernes" et "Thorenas" et l'arrêt "Les Franques" desservi au niveau du rond-point.
Des retards sont également à prévoir.
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
T66 VILLARD DE LANS-MEAUDRE-AUTRANS-LANS Cars Régionvers LANS EN VERCORS
- LES DOLLYS AUTRANS MEAUDRE EN VERCORS
- THORENAS AUTRANS MEAUDRE EN VERCORS
- LES VERNES AUTRANS MEAUDRE EN VERCORS
- LES FRANQUES AUTRANS MEAUDRE EN VERCORS
- LES FRANQUES AUTRANS MEAUDRE EN VERCORS
- LES VERNES AUTRANS MEAUDRE EN VERCORS
- THORENAS AUTRANS MEAUDRE EN VERCORS
- LES DOLLYS AUTRANS MEAUDRE EN VERCORS