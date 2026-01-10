itinisère

https://www.itinisere.fr/
Date d'impression : 10/01/2026

Infos transport en commun : L.T64, T65 et T66: retards

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 10/01/2026 - Cars Région

Ce samedi 10 janvier, en raison d’une circulation difficile, les cars des lignes T64, T65 et T66 enregistrent des retards indéterminés.

Merci de votre compréhension

 

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car T66 VILLARD DE LANS-MEAUDRE-AUTRANS-LANS Cars Région

    vers LANS EN VERCORS
    vers VILLARD DE LANS

  • Car T65 LANS EN VERCORS-ST NIZIER-GRENOBLE Cars Région

    vers GRENOBLE
    vers LANS EN VERCORS / VILLARD DE LANS

  • Car T64 CORRENCON EN VERCORS-GRENOBLE via ENGINS Cars Région

    vers GRENOBLE
    vers CORRENCON EN VERCORS / VILLARD DE LANS
Voir toutes les infos trafic