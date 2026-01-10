Infos transport en commun : L.T64, T65 et T66: retards
Perturbation
Ce samedi 10 janvier, en raison d’une circulation difficile, les cars des lignes T64, T65 et T66 enregistrent des retards indéterminés.
Merci de votre compréhension
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
T66 VILLARD DE LANS-MEAUDRE-AUTRANS-LANS Cars Régionvers LANS EN VERCORS
vers VILLARD DE LANS
-
T65 LANS EN VERCORS-ST NIZIER-GRENOBLE Cars Régionvers GRENOBLE
vers LANS EN VERCORS / VILLARD DE LANS
-
T64 CORRENCON EN VERCORS-GRENOBLE via ENGINS Cars Régionvers GRENOBLE
vers CORRENCON EN VERCORS / VILLARD DE LANS