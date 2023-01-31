itinisère

Date d'impression : 31/01/2023

Infos transport en commun : L.T61, T62 , T63 : arrêt "La Gare" non desservi à St-Marcellin

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 31/01/2023 - Cars Région

Ce mardi 31 janvier en raison d’une circulation difficile, les lignes T61, T62 et T63 ne desservent pas l'arrêt "La Gare" à Saint-Marcellin  jusqu'à 18h.  

Merci de votre compréhension 

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car T63 ROYBON-ST MARCELLIN Cars Région

    vers SAINT MARCELLIN
    • LA GARE SAINT MARCELLIN
    vers ROYBON / SAINT ANTOINE L'ABBAYE
    • LA GARE SAINT MARCELLIN

  • Car T62 ST MARCELLIN-MOIRANS-GRENOBLE Cars Région

    vers CHANTESSE / GRENOBLE / VINAY / VOUREY
    • LA GARE SAINT MARCELLIN
    vers SAINT MARCELLIN
    • LA GARE SAINT MARCELLIN

  • Car T61 PONT EN ROYANS-ST ROMANS-ST MARCELLIN Cars Région

    vers PONT EN ROYANS / SAINT JUST DE CLAIX / SAINT MARCELLIN / SAINT ROMANS
    • LA GARE SAINT MARCELLIN
    vers PONT EN ROYANS / SAINT JEAN EN ROYANS / SAINT ROMANS
    • LA GARE SAINT MARCELLIN
