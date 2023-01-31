Infos transport en commun : L.T61, T62 , T63 : arrêt "La Gare" non desservi à St-Marcellin
Perturbation
Ce mardi 31 janvier en raison d’une circulation difficile, les lignes T61, T62 et T63 ne desservent pas l'arrêt "La Gare" à Saint-Marcellin jusqu'à 18h.
Merci de votre compréhension
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
T63 ROYBON-ST MARCELLIN Cars Régionvers SAINT MARCELLIN
-
T62 ST MARCELLIN-MOIRANS-GRENOBLE Cars Régionvers CHANTESSE / GRENOBLE / VINAY / VOUREY
-
T61 PONT EN ROYANS-ST ROMANS-ST MARCELLIN Cars Régionvers PONT EN ROYANS / SAINT JUST DE CLAIX / SAINT MARCELLIN / SAINT ROMANS