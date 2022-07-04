itinisère

Infos transport en commun : L.T61: départs non effectués lundi 27 juin et 4 juillet

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 04/07/2022 - Cars Région

Lundi 27 juin et lundi 4 juillet, en raison de la fermeture anticipée du lycée La Saulaie, les départs à 18h20 de St-Marcellin en direction de St-Jean-en-Royans et de Auberives-en-Royans ne seront pas effectués.

Merci de votre compréhension

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car T61 PONT EN ROYANS-ST ROMANS-ST MARCELLIN Cars Région

    vers PONT EN ROYANS / SAINT JUST DE CLAIX / SAINT MARCELLIN / SAINT ROMANS
    vers AUBERIVES EN ROYANS / PONT EN ROYANS / SAINT JEAN EN ROYANS / SAINT ROMANS
