Infos transport en commun : L.T55 : retard
Perturbation
Ce mercredi 28 septembre, en raison d’une circulation difficile, le car de la ligne T55 partant à 13h20 de La Cote Saint André en direction de Voiron enregistre un retard d’environ 10 minutes.
Merci de votre compréhension
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
T55 LA COTE ST ANDRE-RIVES-VOIRON Cars Régionvers BREZINS / CHARNECLES / COTE SAINT ANDRE (LA) / IZEAUX / SAINT ETIENNE DE ST GEOIRS / SILLANS / VOIRON
vers COTE SAINT ANDRE (LA) / SAINT ETIENNE DE ST GEOIRS