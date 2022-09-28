itinisère

Infos transport en commun : L.T55 : retard

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 28/09/2022 - Cars Région

Ce mercredi 28 septembre, en raison d’une circulation difficile, le car de la ligne T55 partant à 13h20 de La Cote Saint André en direction de Voiron enregistre un retard d’environ 10 minutes.

Merci de votre compréhension

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car T55 LA COTE ST ANDRE-RIVES-VOIRON Cars Région

    vers BREZINS / CHARNECLES / COTE SAINT ANDRE (LA) / IZEAUX / SAINT ETIENNE DE ST GEOIRS / SILLANS / VOIRON
    vers COTE SAINT ANDRE (LA) / SAINT ETIENNE DE ST GEOIRS
