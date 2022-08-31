itinisère

https://www.itinisere.fr/
Date d'impression : 10/09/2021

Infos transport en commun : L.T55 : modification dès jeudi 9 septembre

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 31/08/2022 - Cars Région

Dès jeudi 9 septembre 2021.

 

 

Le départ de 7h15 de la gare routière Sud de Voiron desservira l'arrêt "Eglise" à Brézins à 8h07 en direction de La Côte-Saint-André.

 

Merci de votre comprehension

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car T55 LA COTE ST ANDRE-RIVES-VOIRON Cars Région

    vers BREZINS / CHARNECLES / COTE SAINT ANDRE (LA) / IZEAUX / SAINT ETIENNE DE ST GEOIRS / SILLANS / VOIRON
    vers COTE SAINT ANDRE (LA) / SAINT ETIENNE DE ST GEOIRS
Voir toutes les infos trafic