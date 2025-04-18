Jusqu'au 18/04/2025 - Cars Région

From April 14 to 18, 2025

"Village" stop in Agnin

Not served

Due to the organization of the annual Vogue in the commune of Agnin, the "Village" stop will not be served by the following services :

- Departure from Agnin -> Le Péage-de-Roussillon at 7:10 a.m.

- Departure from Agnin -> Salaise-sur-Sanne at 8:03 a.m.

- Departure from Salaise-sur-Sanne -> Agnin at 4:00 p.m.

- Departure from St-Maurice-l'Exil -> Agnin at 4:50 p.m.

Please refer to the "Route du Stade" stop in Agnin.

Thank you for your understanding.