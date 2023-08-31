Infos transport en commun : L.T50: Erratum fiche horaire
Perturbation
ERRATUM fiche horaire
Le départ de 6h des Halles à Saint-Siméon-de-Bressieux circulant du lundi au vendredi pour une arrivée à 7h21 à Grenoble en période de vacances scolaire circule en réalité en période scolaire.
La fiche horaire en ligne sera mise à jour prochainement sur le site www. carsisere.auvergnerhonealpes.fr
Merci de votre compréhension
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
T50 BEAUREPAIRE-MOIRANS-GRENOBLE Cars Régionvers GRENOBLE / MOIRANS / VOREPPE
vers BEAUREPAIRE / IZEAUX / SAINT ETIENNE DE ST GEOIRS / SAINT SIMEON DE BRESSIEUX