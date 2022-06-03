Infos transport en commun : L.T40, T41 : retards
Perturbation
Ce vendredi 3 juin, suite à une circulation difficile sur les lignes T40 et T41, tous les départs enregistrent un retard d'environ 30 minutes.
Merci de votre compréhension
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
T41 VOIRON-CHAMBERY Cars Régionvers CHAMBERY / ECHELLES (LES) / SAINT CHRISTOPHE SUR GUIERS / SAINT LAURENT DU PONT
vers SAINT LAURENT DU PONT / VOIRON
-
T40 ST PIERRE DE CHARTREUSE-GRENOBLE Cars Régionvers ENTRE DEUX GUIERS / GRENOBLE / SURE EN CHARTREUSE (LA)
vers SAINT LAURENT DU PONT / SAINT PIERRE DE CHARTREUSE