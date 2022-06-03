itinisère

Infos transport en commun : L.T40, T41 : retards

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 03/06/2022 - Cars Région

Ce vendredi 3 juin, suite à une circulation difficile sur les lignes T40 et T41, tous les départs enregistrent un retard d'environ 30 minutes.

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car T41 VOIRON-CHAMBERY Cars Région

    vers CHAMBERY / ECHELLES (LES) / SAINT CHRISTOPHE SUR GUIERS / SAINT LAURENT DU PONT
    vers SAINT LAURENT DU PONT / VOIRON

  • Car T40 ST PIERRE DE CHARTREUSE-GRENOBLE Cars Région

    vers ENTRE DEUX GUIERS / GRENOBLE / SURE EN CHARTREUSE (LA)
    vers SAINT LAURENT DU PONT / SAINT PIERRE DE CHARTREUSE
