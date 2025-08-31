Infos transport en commun : L.T36 : nouvel arrêt desservi dès lundi 17 mars
Perturbation
Dès lundi 17 mars
Le départ de 16h40 du collège d'Heyrieux en direction du collège Fernand Bouvier à St-Jean-de-Bournay circulant le lundi, mardi, jeudi et vendredi desservira l'arrêt "Place" à Beauvoir-de-Marc à 17h05.
Bonne route sur notre réseau.
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
T36 ST JEAN DE BOURNAY-VENISSIEUX Cars Régionvers CHARANTONNAY / VENISSIEUX
vers HEYRIEUX / SAINT GEORGES D'ESPERANCHE / SAINT JEAN DE BOURNAY