Infos transport en commun : L.T20: cars non équipés de porte-vélos
Perturbation
Ce jeudi 26 février, les cars de la ligne T20 suivants ne seront pas équipés de porte-vélos :
• 06h04 : Saint-Romain-de-Jalionas → Meyzieu (arrêt Meyzieu Z.I. Tram)
• 07h30 : Saint-Romain-de-Jalionas → Meyzieu (arrêt Meyzieu Z.I. Tram)
• 08h34 : Saint-Romain-de-Jalionas → Meyzieu (arrêt Meyzieu Z.I. Tram)
• 09h20 : Meyzieu → Saint-Romain-de-Jalionas (arrêt Barens Routiers)
Merci de votre compréhension.
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
T20 ST ROMAIN DE JALIONAS-MEYZIEU Cars Régionvers MEYZIEU
vers SAINT ROMAIN DE JALIONAS