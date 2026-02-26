itinisère

https://www.itinisere.fr/
Date d'impression : 26/02/2026

Infos transport en commun : L.T20: cars non équipés de porte-vélos

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 26/02/2026 - Cars Région

Ce jeudi 26 février, les cars de la ligne T20 suivants ne seront pas équipés de porte-vélos :

• 06h04 : Saint-Romain-de-JalionasMeyzieu (arrêt Meyzieu Z.I. Tram)
• 07h30 : Saint-Romain-de-Jalionas → Meyzieu (arrêt Meyzieu Z.I. Tram)
• 08h34 : Saint-Romain-de-Jalionas → Meyzieu (arrêt Meyzieu Z.I. Tram)
• 09h20 : Meyzieu → Saint-Romain-de-Jalionas (arrêt Barens Routiers)

Merci de votre compréhension.

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car T20 ST ROMAIN DE JALIONAS-MEYZIEU Cars Région

    vers MEYZIEU
    vers SAINT ROMAIN DE JALIONAS
Voir toutes les infos trafic