Infos transport en commun : L.T17: “Pharmacy” and “La Place” stops not served from 05/13 to 12/31
From Monday May 13 until the end of December 2024
“Pharmacy” and “La Place” stop in Ruy-Montceau not served
Due to work in the town center, the line is diverted. The “Pharmacy” and “La Place” stops will not be served.
Please refer to the temporary stop located on rue des Erables, approximately 50 meters before the roundabout:
T17 PONT DE BEAUVOISIN-ST LAURENT DE MURE Cars Régionvers BOURGOIN JALLIEU / SAINT LAURENT DE MURE / TOUR DU PIN (LA) / VILLEFONTAINE
