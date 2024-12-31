Jusqu'au 31/12/2024 - Cars Région

From Monday May 13 until the end of December 2024

“Pharmacy” and “La Place” stop in Ruy-Montceau not served

Due to work in the town center, the line is diverted. The “Pharmacy” and “La Place” stops will not be served.

Please refer to the temporary stop located on rue des Erables, approximately 50 meters before the roundabout:

Thank you for your understanding.