Infos transport en commun : L.T17: “Pharmacy” and “La Place” stops not served from 05/13 to 12/31

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 31/12/2024 - Cars Région

From Monday May 13 until the end of December 2024
“Pharmacy” and “La Place” stop in Ruy-Montceau not served

Due to work in the town center, the line is diverted. The “Pharmacy” and “La Place” stops will not be served.

Please refer to the temporary stop located on rue des Erables, approximately 50 meters before the roundabout:

t17-arret-non-desservi.PNG

Thank you for your understanding.

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car T17 PONT DE BEAUVOISIN-ST LAURENT DE MURE Cars Région

    vers BOURGOIN JALLIEU / SAINT LAURENT DE MURE / TOUR DU PIN (LA) / VILLEFONTAINE
    • LA PLACE RUY
    • PHARMACIE RUY
    vers BOURGOIN JALLIEU / PONT DE BEAUVOISIN / ROMAGNIEU
    • PHARMACIE RUY
    • LA PLACE RUY
