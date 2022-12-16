Infos transport en commun : L.T11, T12 : arrêts non desservis à Vézeronce-Curtin du 8 nov. au 16 déc.
Perturbation
Du 08 novembre au 16 décembre 2022
Arrêts " Vézeronce Place", "Le Stade" et "Beautaz" à Vézeronce-Curtin
non desservis
En raison de travaux sur la commune de Vézeronce-Curtin, les arrêts "Vézeronce Place", "Le Stade" et "Beautaz" ne seront pas desservis.
Merci de vous reporter aux arrêts provisoires, place Clodomir.
Merci de votre compréhension
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
T11 MORESTEL-LA TOUR DU PIN Cars Régionvers DOLOMIEU / TOUR DU PIN (LA)
- BEAUTAZ VEZERONCE CURTIN
- LE STADE VEZERONCE CURTIN
- VEZERONCE PLACE VEZERONCE CURTIN
- LE STADE VEZERONCE CURTIN
- BEAUTAZ VEZERONCE CURTIN
-
T12 MORESTEL-VIGNIEU-BOURGOIN JALLIEU Cars Régionvers BOURGOIN JALLIEU / VASSELIN
- BEAUTAZ VEZERONCE CURTIN
- LE STADE VEZERONCE CURTIN
- VEZERONCE PLACE VEZERONCE CURTIN
- LE STADE VEZERONCE CURTIN
- BEAUTAZ VEZERONCE CURTIN