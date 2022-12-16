itinisère

Date d'impression : 04/11/2022

Infos transport en commun : L.T11, T12 : arrêts non desservis à Vézeronce-Curtin du 8 nov. au 16 déc.

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 16/12/2022 - Cars Région

Du 08 novembre au 16 décembre 2022
Arrêts " Vézeronce Place", "Le Stade" et "Beautaz" à Vézeronce-Curtin
non desservis

 

En raison de travaux sur la commune de Vézeronce-Curtin, les arrêts "Vézeronce Place", "Le Stade" et "Beautaz" ne seront pas desservis.

Merci de vous reporter aux arrêts provisoires, place Clodomir.

 

t11-vezeronce-curtin.JPG

Merci de votre compréhension

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car T11 MORESTEL-LA TOUR DU PIN Cars Région

    vers DOLOMIEU / TOUR DU PIN (LA)
    • BEAUTAZ VEZERONCE CURTIN
    • LE STADE VEZERONCE CURTIN
    • VEZERONCE PLACE VEZERONCE CURTIN
    vers AVENIERES VEYRINS THUELLIN / DOLOMIEU / MORESTEL / SAINT SORLIN DE MORESTEL
    • VEZERONCE PLACE VEZERONCE CURTIN
    • LE STADE VEZERONCE CURTIN
    • BEAUTAZ VEZERONCE CURTIN

  • Car T12 MORESTEL-VIGNIEU-BOURGOIN JALLIEU Cars Région

    vers BOURGOIN JALLIEU / VASSELIN
    • BEAUTAZ VEZERONCE CURTIN
    • LE STADE VEZERONCE CURTIN
    • VEZERONCE PLACE VEZERONCE CURTIN
    vers MORESTEL / VASSELIN / VEZERONCE CURTIN
    • VEZERONCE PLACE VEZERONCE CURTIN
    • LE STADE VEZERONCE CURTIN
    • BEAUTAZ VEZERONCE CURTIN
