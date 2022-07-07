itinisère

Infos transport en commun : L.SJB01 et SJB02 : arrêt "Place" à Villeneuve-de-Marc" desservi par la L.SJB02

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 07/07/2022 - Cars Région

Dès vendredi 24 septembre 2021

 

En raison de sureffectifs sur la ligne SJB01, la ligne SJB02 desservira l'arrêt "Place" à Villeneuve-de-Marc" à 7h34 en direction du collège Fernand Bouvier à Saint-Jean-de-Bournay.

 

Merci de votre compréhension

