Infos transport en commun : L.ROU05 : retards à prévoir
Perturbation
Ce jeudi 12 mars, suite à la course cycliste Paris - Nice une circulation difficile est prévoir sur la ligne ROU05, pour les départs de Saint-Maurice-l'Exil à 15h45 en direction de Auberives-sur-Vareze et à 15h45 en direction de Monsteroux-Milieu
Merci de votre compréhension
L’équipe Transisère
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
ROU05 MONSTEROUX-ASSIEU-ST MAURICE-ROUSSILLON Transisèrevers PEAGE DE ROUSSILLON (LE) / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL
vers ASSIEU / AUBERIVES SUR VAREZE / CHEYSSIEU / CLONAS SUR VAREZE / MONSTEROUX MILIEU / ROUSSILLON / VILLE SOUS ANJOU