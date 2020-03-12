itinisère
La clé de tous vos déplacements

https://www.itinisere.fr/
Date d'impression : 11/03/2020

Infos transport en commun : L.ROU05 : retards à prévoir

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 12/03/2020 - Transisère

Ce jeudi 12 mars, suite à la course cycliste Paris - Nice une circulation difficile est prévoir sur la ligne ROU05, pour les départs de Saint-Maurice-l'Exil à 15h45 en direction de Auberives-sur-Vareze et à 15h45 en direction de Monsteroux-Milieu

Merci de votre compréhension

L’équipe Transisère

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car ROU05 MONSTEROUX-ASSIEU-ST MAURICE-ROUSSILLON Transisère

    vers PEAGE DE ROUSSILLON (LE) / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL
    vers ASSIEU / AUBERIVES SUR VAREZE / CHEYSSIEU / CLONAS SUR VAREZE / MONSTEROUX MILIEU / ROUSSILLON / VILLE SOUS ANJOU