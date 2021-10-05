Infos transport en commun : L.ROU05 : départs non effectués mardi 5 octobre
Perturbation
Mardi 5 octobre, suite à un mouvement social national, les départs de Cheyssieu à 7h20 et 7h22 en direction de Le Péage-de-Roussillon et Saint-Maurice-l'Exil ne seront pas effectués sur la ligne ROU05.
Merci de votre compréhension
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
ROU05 MONSTEROUX-ASSIEU-ST MAURICE-ROUSSILLON Cars Régionvers PEAGE DE ROUSSILLON (LE) / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL
vers ASSIEU / AUBERIVES SUR VAREZE / CHEYSSIEU / CLONAS SUR VAREZE / MONSTEROUX MILIEU / ROUSSILLON / VILLE SOUS ANJOU