itinisère
La clé de tous vos déplacements

https://www.itinisere.fr/
Date d'impression : 11/03/2020

Infos transport en commun : L.ROU04 : retards à prévoir

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 12/03/2020 - Transisère

Ce jeudi 12 mars, suite à la course cycliste Paris - Nice une circulation difficile est prévoir sur la ligne ROU04, pour les départs de Saint-Maurice-l'Exil à 15h45 en direction de Les Roches-de-Condrieu et à 15h45 en direction de Saint-Prim

Merci de votre compréhension

L’équipe Transisère

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car ROU04 REVENTIN-ST CLAIR-ST MAURICE-ROUSSILLON Transisère

    vers PEAGE DE ROUSSILLON (LE) / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL
    vers CONDRIEU / REVENTIN VAUGRIS / ROCHES DE CONDRIEU (LES) / SAINT CLAIR DU RHONE / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL / SAINT PRIM