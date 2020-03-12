Infos transport en commun : L.ROU04 : retards à prévoir
Perturbation
Ce jeudi 12 mars, suite à la course cycliste Paris - Nice une circulation difficile est prévoir sur la ligne ROU04, pour les départs de Saint-Maurice-l'Exil à 15h45 en direction de Les Roches-de-Condrieu et à 15h45 en direction de Saint-Prim
Merci de votre compréhension
L’équipe Transisère
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
ROU04 REVENTIN-ST CLAIR-ST MAURICE-ROUSSILLON Transisèrevers PEAGE DE ROUSSILLON (LE) / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL
vers CONDRIEU / REVENTIN VAUGRIS / ROCHES DE CONDRIEU (LES) / SAINT CLAIR DU RHONE / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL / SAINT PRIM