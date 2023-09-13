itinisère

Infos transport en commun : L.ROU04 : retard

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 13/09/2023 - Cars Région

Ce mercredi 13 septembre, suite à un incident, le car de la ligne ROU04 partant à 12h05 de Péage-de-Roussillon en direction de Les Roches-de-Condrieu enregistre un retard d’environ 20 minutes.

Merci de votre compréhension.

 

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car ROU04 REVENTIN-ST CLAIR-ST MAURICE-ROUSSILLON Cars Région

    vers ROUSSILLON / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL
    vers CHONAS L'AMBALLAN / REVENTIN VAUGRIS / ROCHES DE CONDRIEU (LES) / SAINT CLAIR DU RHONE / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL / SAINT PRIM
