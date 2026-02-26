itinisère

Infos transport en commun : L.ROU04 : retard

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 26/02/2026 - Cars Région

Ce jeudi 26 février, en raison d’une circulation difficile, le car de la ligne ROU04 partant à 17h40 du Péage de Roussillon en direction de Chonas l'amballan enregistre un retard d’environ 25 minutes. 

Merci de votre compréhension 

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car ROU04 REVENTIN-ST CLAIR-ST MAURICE-ROUSSILLON Cars Région

    vers ROUSSILLON / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL
    vers CHONAS L'AMBALLAN / ROCHES DE CONDRIEU (LES) / SAINT CLAIR DU RHONE / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL / SAINT PRIM
