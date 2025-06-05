itinisère

https://www.itinisere.fr/
Date d'impression : 05/06/2025

Infos transport en commun : L.ROU04 : retard

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 05/06/2025 - Cars Région

Ce jeudi 5 juin, en raison d’une circulation difficile, le car de la ligne ROU04 partant à 07h08 de Reventin-Vaugris en direction de Roussillon enregistre un retard d’environ 20 minutes. 

Merci de votre compréhension. 

 

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car ROU04 REVENTIN-ST CLAIR-ST MAURICE-ROUSSILLON Cars Région

    vers ROUSSILLON / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL
    vers CHONAS L'AMBALLAN / ROCHES DE CONDRIEU (LES) / SAINT CLAIR DU RHONE / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL / SAINT PRIM
