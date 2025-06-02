Infos transport en commun : L.ROU04 : retard
Perturbation
Ce lundi 02 juin, en raison d’une circulation difficile, le car de la ligne ROU04 partant à 07h08 de Reventin Vaugris en direction de Roussillon enregistre un retard d’environ 15 minutes.
Merci de votre compréhension
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
ROU04 REVENTIN-ST CLAIR-ST MAURICE-ROUSSILLON Cars Régionvers ROUSSILLON / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL
vers CHONAS L'AMBALLAN / ROCHES DE CONDRIEU (LES) / SAINT CLAIR DU RHONE / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL / SAINT PRIM