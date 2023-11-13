Infos transport en commun : L.ROU04 : arrêts non desservis lundi 16 novembre
Perturbation
Ce lundi 16 novembre, en raison d'une route barrée, sur la ligne ROU04, les arrêt "Les Prailles", "Pont de la Vareze", "Les Littes" ne seront pas desservis.
Merci de votre compréhension.
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
ROU04 REVENTIN-ST CLAIR-ST MAURICE-ROUSSILLON Cars Régionvers ROUSSILLON / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL
- LES LITTES SAINT CLAIR DU RHONE
- LES PRAILLES SAINT CLAIR DU RHONE
- PONT DE LA VAREZE SAINT ALBAN DU RHONE
- LES PRAILLES SAINT CLAIR DU RHONE
- LES LITTES SAINT CLAIR DU RHONE