Infos transport en commun : L.ROU04 : arrêts non desservis lundi 16 novembre

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 13/11/2023 - Cars Région

Ce lundi 16 novembre, en raison d'une route barrée, sur la ligne ROU04, les arrêt "Les Prailles", "Pont de la Vareze", "Les Littes" ne seront pas desservis.

Merci de votre compréhension.

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car ROU04 REVENTIN-ST CLAIR-ST MAURICE-ROUSSILLON Cars Région

    vers ROUSSILLON / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL
    • LES LITTES SAINT CLAIR DU RHONE
    • LES PRAILLES SAINT CLAIR DU RHONE
    • PONT DE LA VAREZE SAINT ALBAN DU RHONE
    vers REVENTIN VAUGRIS / ROCHES DE CONDRIEU (LES) / SAINT CLAIR DU RHONE / SAINT MAURICE L'EXIL / SAINT PRIM
    • PONT DE LA VAREZE SAINT ALBAN DU RHONE
    • LES PRAILLES SAINT CLAIR DU RHONE
    • LES LITTES SAINT CLAIR DU RHONE
