itinisère

https://www.itinisere.fr/
Date d'impression : 04/05/2022

Infos transport en commun : L.RIV01, L.RIV02, L.RIV03, L.RIV04 : départs non effectués jeudi 12 mai 2022

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 12/05/2022 - Cars Région

Ce jeudi 12 mai, en raison de la fermeture du collège Robert Desnos à Rives, les lignes scolaires RIV01, RIV02, RIV03 et RIV04 ne circuleront pas.

Merci de votre compréhension

 

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car RIV01 CRIEL DE RENAGE-RIVES Cars Région

    vers RIVES
    vers RENAGE

  • Car RIV04 CHABONS-APPRIEU-RIVES Cars Région

    vers RIVES
    vers CHABONS

  • Car RIV03 IZEAUX-BEAUCROISSANT-RIVES COLLEGE Cars Région

    vers RIVES
    vers IZEAUX

  • Car RIV02 RENAGE-RIVES Cars Région

    vers RIVES
    vers RENAGE
Voir toutes les infos trafic