Infos transport en commun : L.RIV01, L.RIV02, L.RIV03, L.RIV04 : départs non effectués jeudi 12 mai 2022
Perturbation
Ce jeudi 12 mai, en raison de la fermeture du collège Robert Desnos à Rives, les lignes scolaires RIV01, RIV02, RIV03 et RIV04 ne circuleront pas.
Merci de votre compréhension
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
RIV01 CRIEL DE RENAGE-RIVES Cars Régionvers RIVES
vers RENAGE
-
RIV04 CHABONS-APPRIEU-RIVES Cars Régionvers RIVES
vers CHABONS
-
RIV03 IZEAUX-BEAUCROISSANT-RIVES COLLEGE Cars Régionvers RIVES
vers IZEAUX
-
RIV02 RENAGE-RIVES Cars Régionvers RIVES
vers RENAGE