Infos transport en commun : L.PCH06 : horaires modifiés dès lundi 19 septembre

Jusqu'au 08/07/2023 - Cars Région

Dès lundi 19 septembre

En direction de Pont-de-Chéruy, la desserte de l’arrêt «Garage Roudinski » à Tignieu-Jameyzieu se fera à 7h16.

L’arrivée à l’arrêt « Lycées » à Pont-de-Chéruy est maintenue à 7h35.

 

Merci de votre compréhension.

 

  • Car PCH06 MORAS-CHOZEAU-PONT DE CHERUY Cars Région

    vers PONT DE CHERUY / VILLEMOIRIEU
    vers CHARVIEU CHAVAGNEUX / CREMIEU / PANOSSAS / PONT DE CHERUY / VILLEMOIRIEU
