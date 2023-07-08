Infos transport en commun : L.PCH06 : horaires modifiés dès lundi 19 septembre
Perturbation
Dès lundi 19 septembre
En direction de Pont-de-Chéruy, la desserte de l’arrêt «Garage Roudinski » à Tignieu-Jameyzieu se fera à 7h16.
L’arrivée à l’arrêt « Lycées » à Pont-de-Chéruy est maintenue à 7h35.
Merci de votre compréhension.
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
PCH06 MORAS-CHOZEAU-PONT DE CHERUY Cars Régionvers PONT DE CHERUY / VILLEMOIRIEU
vers CHARVIEU CHAVAGNEUX / CREMIEU / PANOSSAS / PONT DE CHERUY / VILLEMOIRIEU