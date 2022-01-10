itinisère

Infos transport en commun : L.PBE16 : retard

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 10/01/2022 - Cars Région

Ce lundi 10 janvier, suite à un accident sur la commune de Chirens, le car de la ligne PBE16 partant à 6h55 de Saint-Sulpice-des-Rivoires en direction de Pont-de-Beauvoisin enregistre un retard d'environ 15 minutes.

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car PBE16 ST GEOIRE EN VALDAINE-PONT DE BEAUVOISIN Cars Région

    vers PONT DE BEAUVOISIN
    vers PONT DE BEAUVOISIN / SAINT BUEIL / SAINT GEOIRE EN VALDAINE / SAINT SULPICE DES RIVOIRES
