Infos transport en commun : L.PBE16 : retard
Perturbation
Ce lundi 10 janvier, suite à un accident sur la commune de Chirens, le car de la ligne PBE16 partant à 6h55 de Saint-Sulpice-des-Rivoires en direction de Pont-de-Beauvoisin enregistre un retard d'environ 15 minutes.
Merci de votre compréhension
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
PBE16 ST GEOIRE EN VALDAINE-PONT DE BEAUVOISIN Cars Régionvers PONT DE BEAUVOISIN
vers PONT DE BEAUVOISIN / SAINT BUEIL / SAINT GEOIRE EN VALDAINE / SAINT SULPICE DES RIVOIRES