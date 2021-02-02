Infos transport en commun : L.PBE16 : car non aux couleurs Transisère
Perturbation
Ce mardi 2 février, suite à un incident sur la ligne PBE16, le départ de Pont-deBeauvoisin à 17h20 en direction de Saint-Sulpice-des-Rivoires ne sera pas aux couleurs Transisère.
Merci de votre compréhension
L’équipe Itinisère
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
PBE16 ST GEOIRE EN VALDAINE-PONT DE BEAUVOISIN Transisèrevers PONT DE BEAUVOISIN
vers PONT DE BEAUVOISIN / SAINT BUEIL / SAINT GEOIRE EN VALDAINE / SAINT SULPICE DES RIVOIRES