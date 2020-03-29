Infos transport en commun : L.MRL09, MRL10, MRL11, MRL12, MRL13, MRL14 : départs non effectués
Perturbation
Du lundi 16 au dimmanche 29 mars 2020, suite à la fermeture de tous les établissements scolaire du département, tous les départs des lignes MRL09, MRL10, MRL11, MRL12, MRL13, et MRL14 ne seront pas effectués.
Merci de votre compréhension.
L’équipe Transisère
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
MRL14 CREMIEU-SOLEYMIEU-MORESTEL Transisèrevers MORESTEL
vers ARANDON PASSINS / DIZIMIEU / SOLEYMIEU
-
MRL12 CONCHARBIN-ST VICTOR MORESTEL-MORESTEL Transisèrevers MORESTEL
vers CREYS MEPIEU / SAINT VICTOR DE MORESTEL
-
MRL13 BRANGUES-LE BOUCHAGE-MORESTEL Transisèrevers MORESTEL
vers BRANGUES
-
MRL10 COURTENAY-ARANDON-MORESTEL Transisèrevers MORESTEL
vers CREYS MEPIEU
-
MRL09 BOUVESSE-COURTENAY-MORESTEL Transisèrevers MORESTEL
vers COURTENAY
-
MRL11 SOLEYMIEU-SERMERIEU-MORESTEL Transisèrevers MORESTEL
vers VASSELIN