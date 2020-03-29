itinisère
La clé de tous vos déplacements

https://www.itinisere.fr/
Date d'impression : 18/03/2020

Infos transport en commun : L.MRL09, MRL10, MRL11, MRL12, MRL13, MRL14 : départs non effectués

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 29/03/2020 - Transisère

Du lundi 16 au dimmanche 29 mars 2020, suite à la fermeture de tous les établissements scolaire du département, tous les départs des lignes MRL09, MRL10, MRL11, MRL12, MRL13, et MRL14 ne seront pas effectués.

Merci de votre compréhension.

L’équipe Transisère

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car MRL14 CREMIEU-SOLEYMIEU-MORESTEL Transisère

    vers MORESTEL
    vers ARANDON PASSINS / DIZIMIEU / SOLEYMIEU

  • Car MRL12 CONCHARBIN-ST VICTOR MORESTEL-MORESTEL Transisère

    vers MORESTEL
    vers CREYS MEPIEU / SAINT VICTOR DE MORESTEL

  • Car MRL13 BRANGUES-LE BOUCHAGE-MORESTEL Transisère

    vers MORESTEL
    vers BRANGUES

  • Car MRL10 COURTENAY-ARANDON-MORESTEL Transisère

    vers MORESTEL
    vers CREYS MEPIEU

  • Car MRL09 BOUVESSE-COURTENAY-MORESTEL Transisère

    vers MORESTEL
    vers COURTENAY

  • Car MRL11 SOLEYMIEU-SERMERIEU-MORESTEL Transisère

    vers MORESTEL
    vers VASSELIN