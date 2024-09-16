itinisère

https://www.itinisere.fr/
Date d'impression : 16/09/2024

Infos transport en commun : L.MRL05, MRL07, MRL12 : retard

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 16/09/2024 - Cars Région

Ce lundi 16 septembre, suite à une circulation difficile, les cars des lignes MRL05, MRL07, MRL12 enregistrent un retard d’environ 10 minutes.

Merci de votre compréhension

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car MRL12 CONCHARBIN-ST VICTOR MORESTEL-MORESTEL Cars Région

    vers MORESTEL
    vers ARANDON PASSINS / SAINT VICTOR DE MORESTEL

  • Car MRL05 CREYS-MORESTEL (CORRESPONDANCE) Cars Région

    vers MORESTEL
    vers CREYS MEPIEU

  • Car MRL07 LE BAYARD-CREYS-ST VICTOR-MORESTEL Cars Région

    vers MORESTEL
    vers BOUVESSE QUIRIEU / CREYS MEPIEU
Voir toutes les infos trafic