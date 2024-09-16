Infos transport en commun : L.MRL05, MRL07, MRL12 : retard
Perturbation
Ce lundi 16 septembre, suite à une circulation difficile, les cars des lignes MRL05, MRL07, MRL12 enregistrent un retard d’environ 10 minutes.
Merci de votre compréhension
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
MRL12 CONCHARBIN-ST VICTOR MORESTEL-MORESTEL Cars Régionvers MORESTEL
vers ARANDON PASSINS / SAINT VICTOR DE MORESTEL
-
MRL05 CREYS-MORESTEL (CORRESPONDANCE) Cars Régionvers MORESTEL
vers CREYS MEPIEU
-
MRL07 LE BAYARD-CREYS-ST VICTOR-MORESTEL Cars Régionvers MORESTEL
vers BOUVESSE QUIRIEU / CREYS MEPIEU