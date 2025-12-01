itinisère

Date d'impression : 01/12/2025

Infos transport en commun : L.LTP08, LTP09, LTP10, LTP11, LTP12 : retards

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 01/12/2025 - Cars Région

Ce lundi 1er décembre, en raison de travaux à La Tour-du-Pin, les cars des lignes LTP08, LTP09, LTP10, LTP11 et LTP12 enregistrent des retards d'environ 30 minutes.

Merci de votre compréhension. 

 

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car LTP09 CESSIEU-LA TOUR DU PIN (LE CALLOUD) Cars Région

    vers TOUR DU PIN (LA)
    vers CESSIEU

  • Car LTP11 PANISSAGE-MONTAGNIEU-LA TOUR DU PIN Cars Région

    vers TOUR DU PIN (LA)
    vers VAL DE VIRIEU

  • Car LTP10 BLANDIN-LE PASSAGE-LA TOUR DU PIN Cars Région

    vers TOUR DU PIN (LA)
    vers BLANDIN / PASSAGE (LE) / SAINT DIDIER DE LA TOUR

  • Car LTP08 BELMONT-BIOL-LA TOUR DU PIN Cars Région

    vers SAINT JEAN DE SOUDAIN / TOUR DU PIN (LA)
    vers BELMONT / BIOL / CHABONS

  • Car LTP12 SAINTE BLANDINE-LA TOUR DU PIN Cars Région

    vers SAINT JEAN DE SOUDAIN / TOUR DU PIN (LA)
    vers SAINTE BLANDINE
