Infos transport en commun : L.LTP08, LTP09, LTP10, LTP11, LTP12 : retards
Perturbation
Ce lundi 1er décembre, en raison de travaux à La Tour-du-Pin, les cars des lignes LTP08, LTP09, LTP10, LTP11 et LTP12 enregistrent des retards d'environ 30 minutes.
Merci de votre compréhension.
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
LTP09 CESSIEU-LA TOUR DU PIN (LE CALLOUD) Cars Régionvers TOUR DU PIN (LA)
vers CESSIEU
LTP11 PANISSAGE-MONTAGNIEU-LA TOUR DU PIN Cars Régionvers TOUR DU PIN (LA)
vers VAL DE VIRIEU
LTP10 BLANDIN-LE PASSAGE-LA TOUR DU PIN Cars Régionvers TOUR DU PIN (LA)
vers BLANDIN / PASSAGE (LE) / SAINT DIDIER DE LA TOUR
LTP08 BELMONT-BIOL-LA TOUR DU PIN Cars Régionvers SAINT JEAN DE SOUDAIN / TOUR DU PIN (LA)
vers BELMONT / BIOL / CHABONS
LTP12 SAINTE BLANDINE-LA TOUR DU PIN Cars Régionvers SAINT JEAN DE SOUDAIN / TOUR DU PIN (LA)
vers SAINTE BLANDINE