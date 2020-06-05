itinisère
Infos transport en commun : L.LTP07, PBE04, PBE06, PBE07 et PBE08 : fin des perturbations

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 05/06/2020 - Transisère

Ce vendredi 5 juin, en raison de la fin de coupure de route sur la RD1006 aux Abrets, fin des perturbations sur les lignes LTP07, PBE04, PBE06, PBE07 et PBE08.

La commune de Pressins sera à nouveau desservie.

Merci de votre compréhension

L’équipe Transisère

 

 

 

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car PBE08 STE BLANDINE-VIRIEU-PONT DE BEAUVOISIN Transisère

    vers PONT DE BEAUVOISIN
    vers SAINT VICTOR DE CESSIEU

  • Car LTP07 PT DE BEAUVOISIN-LA T.DU PIN LE CALLOUD Transisère

    vers TOUR DU PIN (LA)
    vers PONT DE BEAUVOISIN / VELANNE

  • Car PBE06 LA T. PIN-ST DIDIER-PONT DE BEAUVOISIN Transisère

    vers PONT DE BEAUVOISIN
    vers ROCHETOIRIN / TOUR DU PIN (LA)

  • Car PBE04 ST CLAIR-ROMAGNIEU-PONT DE BEAUVOISIN Transisère

    vers PONT DE BEAUVOISIN
    vers SAINT CLAIR DE LA TOUR

  • Car PBE07 BIOL-MONTREVEL-ST VICTOR-PONT BEAUVOISIN Transisère

    vers PONT DE BEAUVOISIN
    vers BIOL
