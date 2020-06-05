Infos transport en commun : L.LTP07, PBE04, PBE06, PBE07 et PBE08 : fin des perturbations
Perturbation
Ce vendredi 5 juin, en raison de la fin de coupure de route sur la RD1006 aux Abrets, fin des perturbations sur les lignes LTP07, PBE04, PBE06, PBE07 et PBE08.
La commune de Pressins sera à nouveau desservie.
Merci de votre compréhension
L’équipe Transisère
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
PBE08 STE BLANDINE-VIRIEU-PONT DE BEAUVOISIN Transisèrevers PONT DE BEAUVOISIN
vers SAINT VICTOR DE CESSIEU
LTP07 PT DE BEAUVOISIN-LA T.DU PIN LE CALLOUD Transisèrevers TOUR DU PIN (LA)
vers PONT DE BEAUVOISIN / VELANNE
PBE06 LA T. PIN-ST DIDIER-PONT DE BEAUVOISIN Transisèrevers PONT DE BEAUVOISIN
vers ROCHETOIRIN / TOUR DU PIN (LA)
PBE04 ST CLAIR-ROMAGNIEU-PONT DE BEAUVOISIN Transisèrevers PONT DE BEAUVOISIN
vers SAINT CLAIR DE LA TOUR
PBE07 BIOL-MONTREVEL-ST VICTOR-PONT BEAUVOISIN Transisèrevers PONT DE BEAUVOISIN
vers BIOL