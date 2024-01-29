Infos transport en commun : L.LTP05, T17 : retards
Perturbation
Ce lundi 29 janvier, suite à une manifestation, les cars des lignes LTP05 et T17 enregistrent des retards indéterminés.
Merci de votre compréhension.
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
LTP05 BELMONT-ST VICTOR-LA TOUR DU PIN Cars Régionvers SAINT JEAN DE SOUDAIN / TOUR DU PIN (LA)
vers BELMONT / BIOL / CHABONS / SAINT VICTOR DE CESSIEU / TORCHEFELON
-
T17 PONT DE BEAUVOISIN-ST LAURENT DE MURE Cars Régionvers BOURGOIN JALLIEU / SAINT LAURENT DE MURE / TOUR DU PIN (LA) / VILLEFONTAINE
vers BOURGOIN JALLIEU / PONT DE BEAUVOISIN / ROMAGNIEU