Infos transport en commun : L.LTP05, T17 : retards

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 29/01/2024 - Cars Région

Ce lundi 29 janvier, suite à une manifestation, les cars des lignes LTP05 et T17 enregistrent des retards indéterminés.

Merci de votre compréhension.

 

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car LTP05 BELMONT-ST VICTOR-LA TOUR DU PIN Cars Région

    vers SAINT JEAN DE SOUDAIN / TOUR DU PIN (LA)
    vers BELMONT / BIOL / CHABONS / SAINT VICTOR DE CESSIEU / TORCHEFELON

  • Car T17 PONT DE BEAUVOISIN-ST LAURENT DE MURE Cars Région

    vers BOURGOIN JALLIEU / SAINT LAURENT DE MURE / TOUR DU PIN (LA) / VILLEFONTAINE
    vers BOURGOIN JALLIEU / PONT DE BEAUVOISIN / ROMAGNIEU
