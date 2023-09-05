Infos transport en commun : L.LTP05, CHB01 et PBE07 : retard
Perturbation
Ce mardi 5 septembre, suite à un accident sur la RD51, les cars des lignes LTP05, CHB01 et PBE07 enregistrent des retards indéterminés.
Merci de votre compréhension.
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
LTP05 BELMONT-ST VICTOR-LA TOUR DU PIN Cars Régionvers SAINT JEAN DE SOUDAIN / TOUR DU PIN (LA)
vers BELMONT / BIOL / CHABONS / SAINT VICTOR DE CESSIEU / TORCHEFELON
-
PBE07 BIOL-MONTREVEL-ST VICTOR-PONT BEAUVOISIN Cars Régionvers PONT DE BEAUVOISIN
vers BIOL
-
CHB01 LA TOUR DU PIN-CHABONS (LEAP) Cars Régionvers CHABONS
vers TOUR DU PIN (LA)