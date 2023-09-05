itinisère

Infos transport en commun : L.LTP05, CHB01 et PBE07 : retard

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 05/09/2023 - Cars Région

Ce mardi 5 septembre, suite à un accident sur la RD51, les cars des lignes LTP05, CHB01 et PBE07 enregistrent des retards indéterminés.

Merci de votre compréhension.

 

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car LTP05 BELMONT-ST VICTOR-LA TOUR DU PIN Cars Région

    vers SAINT JEAN DE SOUDAIN / TOUR DU PIN (LA)
    vers BELMONT / BIOL / CHABONS / SAINT VICTOR DE CESSIEU / TORCHEFELON

  • Car PBE07 BIOL-MONTREVEL-ST VICTOR-PONT BEAUVOISIN Cars Région

    vers PONT DE BEAUVOISIN
    vers BIOL

  • Car CHB01 LA TOUR DU PIN-CHABONS (LEAP) Cars Région

    vers CHABONS
    vers TOUR DU PIN (LA)
