Infos transport en commun : L.LTP03 L.LTP04 L.LTP05 L.LTP06 L.LTP07 L.LTP09 L.CHB01 L.T10 T11 T17 : retards
Perturbation
Ce lundi 29 janvier, en raison d’une circulation saturée, le car de la ligne LTP03, L.LTP04, L.LTP05, L.LTP06, L.LTP07, L.LTP09, L.CHB01, L.T10, T11, T17 enregistrent des retards indéterminés.
Merci de votre compréhension
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
LTP04 AOSTE-FAVERGES-LA TOUR DU PIN Cars Régionvers SAINT JEAN DE SOUDAIN / TOUR DU PIN (LA)
vers AOSTE / CHAPELLE DE LA TOUR (LA) / FAVERGES DE LA TOUR
-
LTP09 CESSIEU-LA TOUR DU PIN (LE CALLOUD) Cars Régionvers TOUR DU PIN (LA)
vers CESSIEU
-
LTP06 VIRIEU SUR BOURBRE-LA TOUR DU PIN Cars Régionvers SAINT JEAN DE SOUDAIN / TOUR DU PIN (LA)
vers BLANDIN / CHASSIGNIEU / CHELIEU / DOISSIN / MONTAGNIEU / SAINT DIDIER DE LA TOUR / SAINT ONDRAS / SAINTE BLANDINE / TOUR DU PIN (LA) / VAL DE VIRIEU
-
LTP03 BOIS DE CESSIEU-ROCHETOIRIN-TOUR DU PIN Cars Régionvers TOUR DU PIN (LA)
vers CESSIEU / ROCHETOIRIN / TOUR DU PIN (LA)
-
LTP05 BELMONT-ST VICTOR-LA TOUR DU PIN Cars Régionvers SAINT JEAN DE SOUDAIN / TOUR DU PIN (LA)
vers BELMONT / BIOL / CHABONS / SAINT VICTOR DE CESSIEU / TORCHEFELON
-
LTP07 PT DE BEAUVOISIN-LA T.DU PIN LE CALLOUD Cars Régionvers TOUR DU PIN (LA)
vers PONT DE BEAUVOISIN / VELANNE