Infos transport en commun : L.LTP03 L.LTP04 L.LTP05 L.LTP06 L.LTP07 L.LTP09 L.CHB01 L.T10 T11 T17 : retards

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 29/01/2024 - Cars Région

Ce lundi 29 janvier, en raison d’une circulation saturée, le car de la ligne LTP03, L.LTP04, L.LTP05, L.LTP06, L.LTP07, L.LTP09, L.CHB01, L.T10, T11, T17 enregistrent des retards indéterminés.

Merci de votre compréhension

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car LTP04 AOSTE-FAVERGES-LA TOUR DU PIN Cars Région

    vers SAINT JEAN DE SOUDAIN / TOUR DU PIN (LA)
    vers AOSTE / CHAPELLE DE LA TOUR (LA) / FAVERGES DE LA TOUR

  • Car LTP09 CESSIEU-LA TOUR DU PIN (LE CALLOUD) Cars Région

    vers TOUR DU PIN (LA)
    vers CESSIEU

  • Car LTP06 VIRIEU SUR BOURBRE-LA TOUR DU PIN Cars Région

    vers SAINT JEAN DE SOUDAIN / TOUR DU PIN (LA)
    vers BLANDIN / CHASSIGNIEU / CHELIEU / DOISSIN / MONTAGNIEU / SAINT DIDIER DE LA TOUR / SAINT ONDRAS / SAINTE BLANDINE / TOUR DU PIN (LA) / VAL DE VIRIEU

  • Car LTP03 BOIS DE CESSIEU-ROCHETOIRIN-TOUR DU PIN Cars Région

    vers TOUR DU PIN (LA)
    vers CESSIEU / ROCHETOIRIN / TOUR DU PIN (LA)

  • Car LTP05 BELMONT-ST VICTOR-LA TOUR DU PIN Cars Région

    vers SAINT JEAN DE SOUDAIN / TOUR DU PIN (LA)
    vers BELMONT / BIOL / CHABONS / SAINT VICTOR DE CESSIEU / TORCHEFELON

  • Car LTP07 PT DE BEAUVOISIN-LA T.DU PIN LE CALLOUD Cars Région

    vers TOUR DU PIN (LA)
    vers PONT DE BEAUVOISIN / VELANNE
