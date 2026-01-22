itinisère

Infos transport en commun : L.LT005, LTP06, LTP08 et LTP10 : retard

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 22/01/2026 - Cars Région

Ce jeudi 22 janvier, en raison d'un accident de la circulation, les cars des lignes LT005, LTP06, LTP08 et LTP10 enregistrent des retards indéterminés. 

Merci de votre compréhension. 

 

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car LTP06 DOISSIN-MONTAGNIEU-LA TOUR DU PIN Cars Région

    vers TOUR DU PIN (LA)
    vers DOISSIN / MONTAGNIEU

  • Car LTP05 BELMONT-ST VICTOR-LA TOUR DU PIN Cars Région

    vers SAINT JEAN DE SOUDAIN / TOUR DU PIN (LA)
    vers BELMONT / SAINT VICTOR DE CESSIEU / TORCHEFELON

  • Car LTP10 BLANDIN-LE PASSAGE-LA TOUR DU PIN Cars Région

    vers TOUR DU PIN (LA)
    vers BLANDIN / PASSAGE (LE) / SAINT DIDIER DE LA TOUR

  • Car LTP08 BELMONT-BIOL-LA TOUR DU PIN Cars Région

    vers SAINT JEAN DE SOUDAIN / TOUR DU PIN (LA)
    vers BELMONT / BIOL / CHABONS
