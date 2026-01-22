Infos transport en commun : L.LT005, LTP06, LTP08 et LTP10 : retard
Perturbation
Ce jeudi 22 janvier, en raison d'un accident de la circulation, les cars des lignes LT005, LTP06, LTP08 et LTP10 enregistrent des retards indéterminés.
Merci de votre compréhension.
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
LTP06 DOISSIN-MONTAGNIEU-LA TOUR DU PIN Cars Régionvers TOUR DU PIN (LA)
vers DOISSIN / MONTAGNIEU
LTP05 BELMONT-ST VICTOR-LA TOUR DU PIN Cars Régionvers SAINT JEAN DE SOUDAIN / TOUR DU PIN (LA)
vers BELMONT / SAINT VICTOR DE CESSIEU / TORCHEFELON
LTP10 BLANDIN-LE PASSAGE-LA TOUR DU PIN Cars Régionvers TOUR DU PIN (LA)
vers BLANDIN / PASSAGE (LE) / SAINT DIDIER DE LA TOUR
LTP08 BELMONT-BIOL-LA TOUR DU PIN Cars Régionvers SAINT JEAN DE SOUDAIN / TOUR DU PIN (LA)
vers BELMONT / BIOL / CHABONS