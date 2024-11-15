Infos transport en commun : Ligne 23. Le 15/11, départ(s) de 14h15, 16h35, 18h35, 20h15 vers Condillac - Universités et de 15h10,17h40, 19h30, 21h05 vers Le Péage non assurés
Perturbation
Le(s) départ(s) de 14h15, 16h35, 18h35, 20h15 vers Condillac - Universités et le(s) départ(s) de 15h10,17h40, 19h30, 21h05 vers Le Péage ne sont pas assurés en raison d'un incident.
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
23 VIZILLE Le Péage / SAINT-MARTIN-D'HÈRES Bibliothèques Universitaire M'Résovers VIZILLE - Le Péage
vers SAINT MARTIN D'HERES - Université – Condillac