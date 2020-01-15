Infos transport en commun : L.EXP1,EXP2,MEY01 : retards
Perturbation
Ce mercredi 15 janvier, suite à une circulation difficile, des retards sont à prévoir pour une durée indéterminée.
Merci de votre compréhension
L’équipe Transisère
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
MEY01 BIVIERS-MONTBONNOT-MEYLAN Transisèrevers MEYLAN
vers MONTBONNOT SAINT MARTIN / SAINT ISMIER
-
EXP2 EXPRESS CHAMP PRES FROGES-VOREPPE (EXP-2) Transisèrevers CHAMP PRES FROGES (LE) / TENCIN
vers GRENOBLE / VOREPPE
-
EXP1 EXPRESS VOIRON-GRENOBLE-CROLLES (EXP-1) Transisèrevers CROLLES / LUMBIN / TRONCHE (LA)
vers GRENOBLE / VOIRON