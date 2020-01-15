itinisère
Infos transport en commun : L.EXP1,EXP2,MEY01 : retards

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 15/01/2020 - Transisère

Ce mercredi 15 janvier,  suite à une circulation difficile, des retards sont à prévoir pour une durée indéterminée.

Merci de votre compréhension

L’équipe Transisère

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car MEY01 BIVIERS-MONTBONNOT-MEYLAN Transisère

    vers MEYLAN
    vers MONTBONNOT SAINT MARTIN / SAINT ISMIER

  • Car EXP2 EXPRESS CHAMP PRES FROGES-VOREPPE (EXP-2) Transisère

    vers CHAMP PRES FROGES (LE) / TENCIN
    vers GRENOBLE / VOREPPE

  • Car EXP1 EXPRESS VOIRON-GRENOBLE-CROLLES (EXP-1) Transisère

    vers CROLLES / LUMBIN / TRONCHE (LA)
    vers GRENOBLE / VOIRON