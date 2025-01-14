itinisère

Date d'impression : 13/01/2025

Infos transport en commun : Le 14/01,
station Dr Schweitzer non desservie vers V. Hugo-Belgrade.

Perturbation

Du 14/01/2025 au 15/01/2025 - M'Réso

L'arrêt Docteur Schweitzer direction, Victor Hugo – Belgrade n'est pas desservi par la ligne C8 en raison de travaux. Reportez-vous aux arrêts à proximité.

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Bus C8 GRENOBLE Victor Hugo Belgrade / GIÈRES Université - Biologie / GIÈRES Université IUT STAPS M'Réso

    vers GIERES - Université - IUT-STAPS / GIERES - Université - Biologie / GRENOBLE - Grand'place
    vers GRENOBLE - Victor Hugo - Belgrade / GRENOBLE - Champs-Elysées
    • Docteur Schweitzer GRENOBLE
