Infos transport en commun : Le 14/01,
station Dr Schweitzer non desservie vers V. Hugo-Belgrade.
Perturbation
L'arrêt Docteur Schweitzer direction, Victor Hugo – Belgrade n'est pas desservi par la ligne C8 en raison de travaux. Reportez-vous aux arrêts à proximité.
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
C8 GRENOBLE Victor Hugo Belgrade / GIÈRES Université - Biologie / GIÈRES Université IUT STAPS M'Résovers GIERES - Université - IUT-STAPS / GIERES - Université - Biologie / GRENOBLE - Grand'place
vers GRENOBLE - Victor Hugo - Belgrade / GRENOBLE - Champs-Elysées
- Docteur Schweitzer GRENOBLE