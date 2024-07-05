itinisère

Infos transport en commun : L.COR01, COR02 : services supprimés vendredi 5 juillet

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 05/07/2024 - Cars Région

Ce jeudi 04 et vendredi 5 juillet, sur les lignes COR01 et COR02, tous les services sont supprimés.

Merci de votre compréhension.

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car COR01 ST VINCENT DE MERCUZE-CROLLES-CORENC Cars Région

    vers CORENC
    vers CROLLES / DOMENE / LUMBIN / SAINT ISMIER / SAINT NAZAIRE LES EYMES / SAINT VINCENT DE MERCUZE

  • Car COR02 GONCELIN-BRIGNOUD-CORENC Cars Région

    vers CORENC
    vers GONCELIN / MONTBONNOT SAINT MARTIN
