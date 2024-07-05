Infos transport en commun : L.COR01, COR02 : services supprimés vendredi 5 juillet
Perturbation
Ce jeudi 04 et vendredi 5 juillet, sur les lignes COR01 et COR02, tous les services sont supprimés.
Merci de votre compréhension.
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
COR01 ST VINCENT DE MERCUZE-CROLLES-CORENC Cars Régionvers CORENC
vers CROLLES / DOMENE / LUMBIN / SAINT ISMIER / SAINT NAZAIRE LES EYMES / SAINT VINCENT DE MERCUZE
-
COR02 GONCELIN-BRIGNOUD-CORENC Cars Régionvers CORENC
vers GONCELIN / MONTBONNOT SAINT MARTIN