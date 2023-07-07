itinisère

Date d'impression : 04/11/2022

Infos transport en commun : L.CHM02: modification arrêt dès lundi 12 septembre

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 07/07/2023 - Cars Région

Dès lundi 12 septembre 2022

 

L'arrêt "Chaletout" aux Eparres sera desservi aux horaires suivants :

- à 7h35 en direction du collège de Champier ;

-à 12h50 le mercredi et 17h50 le lundi, mardi, jeudi et vendredi en provenance du collège de Champier.

 

Merci de votre compréhension 

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car CHM02 LES EPARRES-CULIN-ECLOSE/BADINI-CHAMPIER Cars Région

    vers CHAMPIER
    vers CULIN / ECLOSE BADINIERES / EPARRES (LES)
