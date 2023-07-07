Infos transport en commun : L.CHM02: modification arrêt dès lundi 12 septembre
Perturbation
Dès lundi 12 septembre 2022
L'arrêt "Chaletout" aux Eparres sera desservi aux horaires suivants :
- à 7h35 en direction du collège de Champier ;
-à 12h50 le mercredi et 17h50 le lundi, mardi, jeudi et vendredi en provenance du collège de Champier.
Merci de votre compréhension
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
CHM02 LES EPARRES-CULIN-ECLOSE/BADINI-CHAMPIER Cars Régionvers CHAMPIER
vers CULIN / ECLOSE BADINIERES / EPARRES (LES)