Infos transport en commun : L.CHB01, LTP05, T30 : retards

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 05/01/2023 - Cars Région

Ce jeudi 5 janvier, en raison d'un accident de la circulation, sur les lignes CHB01, LTP05, T30, des retards importants sont à prévoir.

Merci de votre compréhension.

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car LTP05 BELMONT-ST VICTOR-LA TOUR DU PIN Cars Région

    vers SAINT JEAN DE SOUDAIN / TOUR DU PIN (LA)
    vers BELMONT / BIOL / CHABONS / SAINT VICTOR DE CESSIEU / TORCHEFELON

  • Car CHB01 LA TOUR DU PIN-CHABONS (LEAP) Cars Région

    vers CHABONS
    vers TOUR DU PIN (LA)

  • Car T30 LE GRAND LEMPS-MONTREVEL-BOURGOIN Cars Région

    vers BOURGOIN JALLIEU
    vers GRAND LEMPS (LE)
