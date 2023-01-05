Infos transport en commun : L.CHB01, LTP05, T30 : retards
Perturbation
Ce jeudi 5 janvier, en raison d'un accident de la circulation, sur les lignes CHB01, LTP05, T30, des retards importants sont à prévoir.
Merci de votre compréhension.
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
LTP05 BELMONT-ST VICTOR-LA TOUR DU PIN Cars Régionvers SAINT JEAN DE SOUDAIN / TOUR DU PIN (LA)
vers BELMONT / BIOL / CHABONS / SAINT VICTOR DE CESSIEU / TORCHEFELON
-
CHB01 LA TOUR DU PIN-CHABONS (LEAP) Cars Régionvers CHABONS
vers TOUR DU PIN (LA)
-
T30 LE GRAND LEMPS-MONTREVEL-BOURGOIN Cars Régionvers BOURGOIN JALLIEU
vers GRAND LEMPS (LE)