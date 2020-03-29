Infos transport en commun : L.CHB01, CHM01, CLE01, COR01, COR02, CPL01 : départs non effectués
Perturbation
Du lundi 16 au dimmanche 29 mars 2020, suite à la fermeture de tous les établissements scolaire du département, tous les départs des lignes L.CHB01, CHM01, CLE01, COR01, COR02, et CPL01 ne seront pas effectués.
Merci de votre compréhension.
L’équipe Transisère
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
CLE01 ST MARTIN DE CLELLES-CLELLES ECOLES Transisèrevers CLELLES
vers SAINT MARTIN DE CLELLES
-
COR01 ST VINCENT DE MERCUZE-CROLLES-CORENC Transisèrevers CORENC
vers CROLLES / DOMENE / LUMBIN / SAINT ISMIER / SAINT NAZAIRE LES EYMES / SAINT VINCENT DE MERCUZE
-
COR02 GONCELIN-BRIGNOUD-CORENC Transisèrevers CORENC
vers GONCELIN / MONTBONNOT SAINT MARTIN
-
CPL01 GRENOBLE-AUTRANS-LA CHAPELLE EN VERCORS Transisèrevers CHAPELLE EN VERCORS (LA)
vers GRENOBLE
-
CHB01 LA TOUR DU PIN-CHABONS (LEAP) Transisèrevers CHABONS
vers TOUR DU PIN (LA)
-
CHM01 CHATONNAY-CHAMPIER Transisèrevers COTE SAINT ANDRE (LA)
vers CHATONNAY