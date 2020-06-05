Infos transport en commun : L.ABR01, ABR02, ABR03 : fin des perturbations
Perturbation
Ce vendredi 5 juin, en raison de la fin de coupure de route aux Abrets, fin des perturbations sur les lignes ABR01, ABR02 et ABR03.
Merci de votre compréhension
L’équipe Transisère
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
ABR02 LA BATIE MONTGASCON-FITILIEU-LES ABRETS Transisèrevers ABRETS EN DAUPHINE (LES)
vers BATIE MONTGASCON (LA) / SAINT ANDRE LE GAZ
-
ABR01 LA BATIE MONTGASCON-LES ABRETS Transisèrevers ABRETS EN DAUPHINE (LES)
vers BATIE MONTGASCON (LA)
-
ABR03 ST ANDRE LE GAZ (EGLISE)-LES ABRETS Transisèrevers ABRETS EN DAUPHINE (LES)
vers SAINT ANDRE LE GAZ