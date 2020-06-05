itinisère
Infos transport en commun : L.ABR01, ABR02, ABR03 : fin des perturbations

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 05/06/2020 - Transisère

Ce vendredi 5 juin, en raison de la fin de coupure de route aux Abrets, fin des perturbations sur les lignes ABR01, ABR02 et ABR03.

Merci de votre compréhension

L’équipe Transisère

 

 

 

 

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car ABR02 LA BATIE MONTGASCON-FITILIEU-LES ABRETS Transisère

    vers ABRETS EN DAUPHINE (LES)
    vers BATIE MONTGASCON (LA) / SAINT ANDRE LE GAZ

  • Car ABR01 LA BATIE MONTGASCON-LES ABRETS Transisère

    vers ABRETS EN DAUPHINE (LES)
    vers BATIE MONTGASCON (LA)

  • Car ABR03 ST ANDRE LE GAZ (EGLISE)-LES ABRETS Transisère

    vers ABRETS EN DAUPHINE (LES)
    vers SAINT ANDRE LE GAZ
