itinisère

https://www.itinisere.fr/
Date d'impression : 29/01/2024

Infos transport en commun : L.ABR01, ABR02, ABR03, ABR05, ABR06, LTP05, NIV03, NIV04, PBATA, T17 : retards

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 29/01/2024 - Cars Région

Ce lundi 29 janvier, suite à une manifestation, les cars des lignes ABR01, ABR02, ABR03, ABR05, ABR06, LTP05, NIV03, NIV04, PBATA et T17 enregistrent des retards indéterminés.

Merci de votre compréhension.

 

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car NIV03 LA T. DU PIN-NIVOLAS VERMELLE (ST-MARC) Cars Région

    vers NIVOLAS VERMELLE
    vers TOUR DU PIN (LA)

  • Car NIV04 CESSIEU-LA TOUR DU PIN-NIVOLAS VERMELLE Cars Région

    vers NIVOLAS VERMELLE / TOUR DU PIN (LA)
    vers CESSIEU / TOUR DU PIN (LA)

  • Car ABR02 LA BATIE MONTGASCON-FITILIEU-LES ABRETS Cars Région

    vers ABRETS EN DAUPHINE (LES)
    vers ABRETS EN DAUPHINE (LES) / BATIE MONTGASCON (LA)

  • Car LTP05 BELMONT-ST VICTOR-LA TOUR DU PIN Cars Région

    vers SAINT JEAN DE SOUDAIN / TOUR DU PIN (LA)
    vers BELMONT / BIOL / CHABONS / SAINT VICTOR DE CESSIEU / TORCHEFELON

  • Car ABR06 VALENCOGNE-ST ONDRAS-LES ABRETS Cars Région

    vers ABRETS EN DAUPHINE (LES)
    vers VAL DE VIRIEU

  • Car ABR01 LA BATIE MONTGASCON-LES ABRETS Cars Région

    vers ABRETS EN DAUPHINE (LES)
    vers BATIE MONTGASCON (LA)

  • Car ABR05 LA BATIE DIVISIN-MONTFERRAT-LES ABRETS Cars Région

    vers ABRETS EN DAUPHINE (LES)
    vers Batie Divisin (La)

  • Car ABR03 ST ANDRE LE GAZ (EGLISE)-LES ABRETS Cars Région

    vers ABRETS EN DAUPHINE (LES)
    vers SAINT ANDRE LE GAZ

  • Car PBATA PRIMAIRE LA BATIE DIVISIN Cars Région

    vers Batie Divisin (La)
    vers Batie Divisin (La)

  • Car T17 PONT DE BEAUVOISIN-ST LAURENT DE MURE Cars Région

    vers BOURGOIN JALLIEU / SAINT LAURENT DE MURE / TOUR DU PIN (LA) / VILLEFONTAINE
    vers BOURGOIN JALLIEU / PONT DE BEAUVOISIN / ROMAGNIEU
