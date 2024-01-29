Infos transport en commun : L.ABR01, ABR02, ABR03, ABR05, ABR06, LTP05, NIV03, NIV04, PBATA, T17 : retards
Perturbation
Ce lundi 29 janvier, suite à une manifestation, les cars des lignes ABR01, ABR02, ABR03, ABR05, ABR06, LTP05, NIV03, NIV04, PBATA et T17 enregistrent des retards indéterminés.
Merci de votre compréhension.
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
NIV03 LA T. DU PIN-NIVOLAS VERMELLE (ST-MARC) Cars Régionvers NIVOLAS VERMELLE
vers TOUR DU PIN (LA)
-
NIV04 CESSIEU-LA TOUR DU PIN-NIVOLAS VERMELLE Cars Régionvers NIVOLAS VERMELLE / TOUR DU PIN (LA)
vers CESSIEU / TOUR DU PIN (LA)
-
ABR02 LA BATIE MONTGASCON-FITILIEU-LES ABRETS Cars Régionvers ABRETS EN DAUPHINE (LES)
vers ABRETS EN DAUPHINE (LES) / BATIE MONTGASCON (LA)
-
LTP05 BELMONT-ST VICTOR-LA TOUR DU PIN Cars Régionvers SAINT JEAN DE SOUDAIN / TOUR DU PIN (LA)
vers BELMONT / BIOL / CHABONS / SAINT VICTOR DE CESSIEU / TORCHEFELON
-
ABR06 VALENCOGNE-ST ONDRAS-LES ABRETS Cars Régionvers ABRETS EN DAUPHINE (LES)
vers VAL DE VIRIEU
-
ABR01 LA BATIE MONTGASCON-LES ABRETS Cars Régionvers ABRETS EN DAUPHINE (LES)
vers BATIE MONTGASCON (LA)
-
ABR05 LA BATIE DIVISIN-MONTFERRAT-LES ABRETS Cars Régionvers ABRETS EN DAUPHINE (LES)
vers Batie Divisin (La)
-
ABR03 ST ANDRE LE GAZ (EGLISE)-LES ABRETS Cars Régionvers ABRETS EN DAUPHINE (LES)
vers SAINT ANDRE LE GAZ
-
PBATA PRIMAIRE LA BATIE DIVISIN Cars Régionvers Batie Divisin (La)
vers Batie Divisin (La)
-
T17 PONT DE BEAUVOISIN-ST LAURENT DE MURE Cars Régionvers BOURGOIN JALLIEU / SAINT LAURENT DE MURE / TOUR DU PIN (LA) / VILLEFONTAINE
vers BOURGOIN JALLIEU / PONT DE BEAUVOISIN / ROMAGNIEU