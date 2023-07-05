itinisère

Infos transport en commun : L.ABR01, ABR02, ABR03, ABR05, ABR06, ABR07 et ABR08 : départs non effectués

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 05/07/2023 - Cars Région

Mercredi 28, jeudi 29, vendredi 30 juin et mercredi 5 juillet, en raison de la fermeture du collège Marcel Bouvier sur la commune des Abrets-en-Dauphiné, tous les services des lignes ABR01, ABR02, ABR03, ABR05, ABR06, ABR07 et ABR08 sont supprimés.

  • Car ABR02 LA BATIE MONTGASCON-FITILIEU-LES ABRETS Cars Région

    vers ABRETS EN DAUPHINE (LES)
    vers BATIE MONTGASCON (LA) / SAINT ANDRE LE GAZ

  • Car ABR06 VALENCOGNE-ST ONDRAS-LES ABRETS Cars Région

    vers ABRETS EN DAUPHINE (LES)
    vers VAL DE VIRIEU

  • Car ABR01 LA BATIE MONTGASCON-LES ABRETS Cars Région

    vers ABRETS EN DAUPHINE (LES)
    vers BATIE MONTGASCON (LA)

  • Car ABR08 VALENCOGNE-LA BATIE DIVISIN-LES ABRETS Cars Région

    vers ABRETS EN DAUPHINE (LES)
    vers SAINT ONDRAS

  • Car ABR05 LA BATIE DIVISIN-MONTFERRAT-LES ABRETS Cars Région

    vers ABRETS EN DAUPHINE (LES)
    vers Batie Divisin (La)

  • Car ABR03 ST ANDRE LE GAZ (EGLISE)-LES ABRETS Cars Région

    vers ABRETS EN DAUPHINE (LES)
    vers SAINT ANDRE LE GAZ

  • Car ABR07 ST ANDRE LE GAZ (SNCF)-LES ABRETS Cars Région

    vers ABRETS EN DAUPHINE (LES)
    vers SAINT ANDRE LE GAZ
