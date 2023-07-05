Infos transport en commun : L.ABR01, ABR02, ABR03, ABR05, ABR06, ABR07 et ABR08 : départs non effectués
Perturbation
Mercredi 28, jeudi 29, vendredi 30 juin et mercredi 5 juillet, en raison de la fermeture du collège Marcel Bouvier sur la commune des Abrets-en-Dauphiné, tous les services des lignes ABR01, ABR02, ABR03, ABR05, ABR06, ABR07 et ABR08 sont supprimés.
Merci de votre compréhension
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
ABR02 LA BATIE MONTGASCON-FITILIEU-LES ABRETS Cars Régionvers ABRETS EN DAUPHINE (LES)
vers BATIE MONTGASCON (LA) / SAINT ANDRE LE GAZ
-
ABR06 VALENCOGNE-ST ONDRAS-LES ABRETS Cars Régionvers ABRETS EN DAUPHINE (LES)
vers VAL DE VIRIEU
-
ABR01 LA BATIE MONTGASCON-LES ABRETS Cars Régionvers ABRETS EN DAUPHINE (LES)
vers BATIE MONTGASCON (LA)
-
ABR08 VALENCOGNE-LA BATIE DIVISIN-LES ABRETS Cars Régionvers ABRETS EN DAUPHINE (LES)
vers SAINT ONDRAS
-
ABR05 LA BATIE DIVISIN-MONTFERRAT-LES ABRETS Cars Régionvers ABRETS EN DAUPHINE (LES)
vers Batie Divisin (La)
-
ABR03 ST ANDRE LE GAZ (EGLISE)-LES ABRETS Cars Régionvers ABRETS EN DAUPHINE (LES)
vers SAINT ANDRE LE GAZ
-
ABR07 ST ANDRE LE GAZ (SNCF)-LES ABRETS Cars Régionvers ABRETS EN DAUPHINE (LES)
vers SAINT ANDRE LE GAZ