Infos transport en commun : L.7350 : retard

Perturbation

Jusqu'au 08/06/2021 - Transisère

Ce mardi 8 juin , suite à une circulation difficile, le car de la ligne 7350 partant à 17h10 de Voiron en direction de La Côte-St-André enregistre un retard d’environ 10 minutes.

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car 7350 LA COTE ST ANDRE-RIVES-VOIRON Transisère

    vers BREZINS / CHARNECLES / COTE SAINT ANDRE (LA) / IZEAUX / SAINT ETIENNE DE ST GEOIRS / SILLANS / VOIRON
    vers COTE SAINT ANDRE (LA) / SAINT ETIENNE DE ST GEOIRS
