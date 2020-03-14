itinisère
Infos transport en commun : L.7000, 7110, 7300, 7330 : marche pour le climat à Grenoble le 14 mars

Manifestation

Jusqu'au 14/03/2020 - Transisère

Ce Samedi 14 mars, en raison d'une marche pour le climat, une circulation difficile est à prévoir sur les lignes 7000, 7110, 7300, 7330. Des perturbations sont à prévoir entre 13h30 et 16h30.

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Car 7110 PONT DE BEAUVOISIN-VOIRON Transisère

    vers PONT DE BEAUVOISIN
    vers VOIRON

  • Car 7330 LA COTE ST ANDRE-GRENOBLE Transisère

    vers GRENOBLE
    vers COTE SAINT ANDRE (LA)

  • Car 7300 BEAUREPAIRE-MOIRANS-GRENOBLE Transisère

    vers GRENOBLE / MOIRANS / VOREPPE
    vers BEAUREPAIRE / IZEAUX / SAINT ETIENNE DE ST GEOIRS / SAINT SIMEON DE BRESSIEUX

  • Car 7000 ST PIERRE DE CHARTREUSE-GRENOBLE Transisère

    vers ENTRE DEUX GUIERS / GRENOBLE / SURE EN CHARTREUSE (LA)
    vers SAINT LAURENT DU PONT / SAINT PIERRE DE CHARTREUSE