Infos transport en commun : L.7000, 7110, 7300, 7330 : marche pour le climat à Grenoble le 14 mars
Manifestation
Ce Samedi 14 mars, en raison d'une marche pour le climat, une circulation difficile est à prévoir sur les lignes 7000, 7110, 7300, 7330. Des perturbations sont à prévoir entre 13h30 et 16h30.
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
7110 PONT DE BEAUVOISIN-VOIRON Transisèrevers PONT DE BEAUVOISIN
vers VOIRON
-
7330 LA COTE ST ANDRE-GRENOBLE Transisèrevers GRENOBLE
vers COTE SAINT ANDRE (LA)
-
7300 BEAUREPAIRE-MOIRANS-GRENOBLE Transisèrevers GRENOBLE / MOIRANS / VOREPPE
vers BEAUREPAIRE / IZEAUX / SAINT ETIENNE DE ST GEOIRS / SAINT SIMEON DE BRESSIEUX
-
7000 ST PIERRE DE CHARTREUSE-GRENOBLE Transisèrevers ENTRE DEUX GUIERS / GRENOBLE / SURE EN CHARTREUSE (LA)
vers SAINT LAURENT DU PONT / SAINT PIERRE DE CHARTREUSE